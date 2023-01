Naryshkin spoke about the legendary head of foreign intelligence of the GDR, Markus Wolf

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Wolf came to Moscow , fearing reprisals in Germany , but did not receive the support of the top political leadership of the USSR. Wolf returned to Germany , where a trial took place over him, which sentenced the former head of foreign intelligence of the GDR to 6 years in prison. In 1995, this sentence was canceled, Wolf was released. He was fond of writing. He died on November 9, 2006 and was buried in Berlin.