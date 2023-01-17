World
Naryshkin spoke about the legendary head of foreign intelligence of the GDR, Markus Wolf
MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The legendary head of the foreign intelligence service of the GDR, Markus Wolf, was a brilliant professional and a true friend of Russia, his centenary will be celebrated in the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin said.
On behalf of the leadership of the SVR, its veterans and current employees, and on his own behalf, Naryshkin congratulated the widow of Markus Wolf Andrea on the upcoming January 19 centennial anniversary of the birth of the former head of foreign intelligence of East Germany. The text of the congratulatory telegram was published by the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
“Markus Wolf, a man of difficult fate, was rightfully called a legend of the 20th century. A hereditary anti-fascist, a brilliant professional who was hard to beat, a patriot, diplomat, writer and journalist, a talented leader, a true friend of our country, he easily united people of different nationalities around him to the circle of friends,” Naryshkin wrote. He wished Andrea Wolf health, prosperity and all the best. “We will celebrate this anniversary together with you,” said the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
In response to the congratulations, Andrea Wolf sent words of gratitude to the leadership of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service for their attention to the memory of Markus Wolf. According to her, he lived a rich and interesting life and fought for a more just world on our planet. “We often remember Misha, especially when we have questions about today’s international events. We lack his advice and authoritative opinion,” added Andrea Wolf. Markus Wolf was called Misha by his colleagues in Russia.
“Friendship with the Russian people and Russian culture was in his blood … On January 19, probably, many people in Russia will remember him,” she said.
Markus Wolf was born on January 19, 1923 in Hechingen. Since 1934, the Wolf family lived in Moscow. After school, Markus Wolf studied at the Moscow Aviation Institute, and after graduating from it, he attended the Comintern School and became an announcer on the Moscow channel of the German radio Folkslaender.
In September 1951, he came to work in the foreign policy intelligence of the GDR, and from 1952 he headed it. In 1953, foreign policy intelligence was part of the Ministry of State Security of the GDR. Until his retirement in 1986, Markus Wolf headed this department. According to experts, under the leadership of Wolf, the foreign intelligence of the GDR was one of the most effective intelligence services in the world.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Wolf came to Moscow, fearing reprisals in Germany, but did not receive the support of the top political leadership of the USSR. Wolf returned to Germany, where a trial took place over him, which sentenced the former head of foreign intelligence of the GDR to 6 years in prison. In 1995, this sentence was canceled, Wolf was released. He was fond of writing. He died on November 9, 2006 and was buried in Berlin.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
