World

The media reported on the chocolate in the parcel, because of which the lyceum in Nice was evacuated

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, Jan 17 – RIA Novosti. Chocolate was found in a suspicious parcel from Russia, because of which a lyceum in French Nice was evacuated on Tuesday, reports Nice Matin.
The Lycée Masséna in Nice was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package. It was noted that the parcel, which is a cardboard box, arrived from Moscow, it had an inscription in Cyrillic. The sappers who arrived at the scene did not find anything explosive in the box, the students returned to their classes.
According to the publication, it turned out that there was chocolate in the box.
January 4, 18:35

The Latvian police reported a call to the Russian embassy because of the parcel

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Zelensky announced the imminent visit of Meloni to Ukraine

40 mins ago

Turkish Foreign Minister urges Stockholm “not to try to deceive” Ankara

59 mins ago

Russia announces increase in armed forces to 1.5 million troops | News

1 hour ago

Greece has doubled imports of goods from Russia after the imposition of sanctions

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.