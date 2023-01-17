World
The media reported on the chocolate in the parcel, because of which the lyceum in Nice was evacuated
PARIS, Jan 17 – RIA Novosti. Chocolate was found in a suspicious parcel from Russia, because of which a lyceum in French Nice was evacuated on Tuesday, reports Nice Matin.
The Lycée Masséna in Nice was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package. It was noted that the parcel, which is a cardboard box, arrived from Moscow, it had an inscription in Cyrillic. The sappers who arrived at the scene did not find anything explosive in the box, the students returned to their classes.
According to the publication, it turned out that there was chocolate in the box.
