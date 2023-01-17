World

Zelensky announced the imminent visit of Meloni to Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ROME, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian authorities expect an imminent visit to Ukraine by Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni, who, according to him, asked to be called by her first name from the first conversation.
“We are looking forward to George. I don’t say “George Meloni” because during our first conversation she told me: “Vladimir, please call me George.” I saw in her an extremely specific prime minister,” he said in on the air of the Rai1 TV program, which will be aired on Tuesday evening.
December 29, 2022, 16:04Special military operation in Ukraine

Italy is ready to become a guarantor of a peace agreement on Ukraine, said the prime minister

According to him, Meloni takes a pro-Italian stance, supporting Ukraine and common values, although before she came to power there were publications about the pro-Russian nature of the future policy.
“I’m really looking forward to her official visit to Ukraine. It’s true, she will arrive soon. I can’t tell the date, but it will be soon,” Askanews quoted Zelensky as saying.
Earlier, Meloni said that during her visit to Kyiv she would like to discuss the restoration of the country with Zelensky. At the end of December, the Italian Prime Minister expressed her desire to visit Kyiv in the first months of the new year.
January 13, 21:50Special military operation in Ukraine

Italy agreed to send the SAMP / T air defense system to Ukraine, media write

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The media reported on the chocolate in the parcel, because of which the lyceum in Nice was evacuated

19 mins ago

Turkish Foreign Minister urges Stockholm “not to try to deceive” Ankara

58 mins ago

Russia announces increase in armed forces to 1.5 million troops | News

1 hour ago

Greece has doubled imports of goods from Russia after the imposition of sanctions

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.