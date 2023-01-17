Zelensky announced the imminent visit of Meloni to Ukraine

ROME, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian authorities expect an imminent visit to Ukraine by Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni, who, according to him, asked to be called by her first name from the first conversation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian authorities expect an imminent visit to Ukraine by Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni, who, according to him, asked to be called by her first name from the first conversation.

“We are looking forward to George. I don’t say “George Meloni” because during our first conversation she told me: “Vladimir, please call me George.” I saw in her an extremely specific prime minister,” he said in on the air of the Rai1 TV program, which will be aired on Tuesday evening.

December 29, 2022, 16:04Special military operation in Ukraine Italy is ready to become a guarantor of a peace agreement on Ukraine, said the prime minister

According to him, Meloni takes a pro-Italian stance, supporting Ukraine and common values, although before she came to power there were publications about the pro-Russian nature of the future policy.

“I’m really looking forward to her official visit to Ukraine. It’s true, she will arrive soon. I can’t tell the date, but it will be soon,” Askanews quoted Zelensky as saying.

Earlier, Meloni said that during her visit to Kyiv she would like to discuss the restoration of the country with Zelensky. At the end of December, the Italian Prime Minister expressed her desire to visit Kyiv in the first months of the new year.