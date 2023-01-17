Turkish Foreign Minister urges Stockholm “not to try to deceive” Ankara

ANKARA, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Stockholm “not to try to deceive” Ankara, citing various reasons for the action of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey in Sweden.

Earlier, the Anadolu agency, citing Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, wrote that Sweden cannot expect Turkey’s support for NATO membership, ignoring terrorist provocations. Bozdag’s statement was made against the backdrop of a rally held in Stockholm by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey, at which a number of insulting statements and gestures were made against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. After these events, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, canceled the planned visit of his Swedish colleague to Ankara. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the action, and a criminal case was initiated. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that the PKK’s action risks complicating the process of ratifying Ankara’s application for Sweden’s accession to NATO.

“The decision of the prosecutor’s office that an investigation of this action is not required is absurd. Who is carrying out this action? Terrorists … This is done along with terrorist propaganda. They talk about freedom of expression. Is this provocation a racist attack? Yes, it is. Let them answer whether racism is a crime in Sweden. No one should deceive us. Let no one tell us that “there is freedom of speech in Sweden, it is not a crime. It is a crime of racism and hate,” Cavusoglu said at a joint with an Iranian colleague at a press conference on Tuesday in Ankara.

Finland and Sweden against the backdrop of the events in Ukraine on May 18, 2022 submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. Erdogan said that Ankara cannot say “yes” to the membership of Finland and Sweden in the alliance, because it cannot believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the PKK, banned in Turkey. Later, following the results of negotiations with the Turkish side, the representatives of Sweden and Finland stated that the countries would cooperate with Ankara in the fight against terrorism and pledged not to support the PKK. Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, but Erdogan later said that Ankara would not consider in parliament the approval of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO applications if they fail to fulfill their obligations. To date, Sweden’s and Finland’s applications for NATO membership have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.