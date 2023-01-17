Russia announces increase in armed forces to 1.5 million troops | News

Report This Content

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that the country plans to strengthen its security with more professional soldiers, advanced weapons and bases in its new territories.

Russia and Belarus start joint military exercises

Shoigu held a meeting with the Russian high command of the special military operation in Ukraine while visiting the Vostok command, and later discussed the issue of increasing the size of the Russian armed forces, expected to 1.5 million troops, the ministry reported.

The minister held a meeting with his deputies, commanders-in-chief of the branches of the armed forces and commanders “as part of the work in the joint grouping of special military operations troops,” the ministry said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the headquarters of the "Vostok" group of troops in Donbas.

— JJJ Suárez (@ElBirreteBlanco)

January 17, 2023

At the beginning of 2022, the state armed forces consisted of about 1 million military personnel (excluding civilian personnel), and since the beginning of 2023 the personnel has increased to 1.5 million, it said.

“Russian President (Vladimir Putin) has decided to increase the number of armed forces to 1.5 million servicemen,” Shoigu said.

The minister took the initiative to increase the army at the final meeting of the military department college on December 21, 2022, then the head of state supported Shoigu’s proposals, the ministry said.

All activities must be combined into a comprehensive plan and synchronized with the timing of the supply of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as the construction of infrastructure, Shoigu stressed.

He added that these large-scale changes, planned for 2023-2026, will require all his deputies, commanders-in-chief of branches of the armed forces, and commanders “to make appropriate competent decisions.”

The minister stressed that in order to guarantee Russia’s security, protect the new regions and vital infrastructures, it is urgent to strengthen the Navy, the Aerospace Force and the Nuclear Forces.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



