Grandmother of Sputnik editor-in-chief Litva Kasem arrested in Latvia dies

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The grandmother of the arrested editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania Marat Kasem has died, his friend told RIA Novosti.
“Marat came to Latvia to visit his grandmother, who was seriously ill for a long time, but did not have time because of his arrest. <…> Now Taisiya Ilyinichna has died,” the source said.
According to him, the woman was knocked down by the news about the arrest of her grandson. Now relatives are thinking about how to tell Marat about her death.
Grandmother Kasema was born in 1935 and went through the Salaspils Nazi concentration camp as a child.
Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, he has been living and working in Moscow for several years in the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons, after which he was detained. On January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, and the journalist was transferred to the city’s Central Prison.
Director General of the Russia Today media group Dmitry Kiselev called Kasem’s detention illegal and urged the world community to do everything possible for his release. According to him, all this is happening in the conditions of “European lawlessness”, when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for his position and for the information he reports.
In the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kasem’s arrest was considered the revenge of the dictatorial regimes for the journalist’s adherence to principles and the policy of terror against dissidents. The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights with a request to intervene in the situation with the arrest of Kasem.
Russia demanded from the UN to pay attention to the arrest of a Sputnik journalist Lithuania
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
