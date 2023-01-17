Grandmother of Sputnik editor-in-chief Litva Kasem arrested in Latvia dies

“Marat came to Latvia to visit his grandmother, who was seriously ill for a long time, but did not have time because of his arrest. <…> Now Taisiya Ilyinichna has died,” the source said.

According to him, the woman was knocked down by the news about the arrest of her grandson. Now relatives are thinking about how to tell Marat about her death.

In the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kasem’s arrest was considered the revenge of the dictatorial regimes for the journalist’s adherence to principles and the policy of terror against dissidents. The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights with a request to intervene in the situation with the arrest of Kasem.