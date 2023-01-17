World
City Hall of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois explained why it did not accept payment for the cemetery
PARIS, January 17 – RIA Novosti, Anastasia Ivanova. The mayor’s office of the French city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois told RIA Novosti that it refused to accept payment from Russia for places in the Russian cemetery of the same name because of the “exceptional international context.”
Earlier, the Monde newspaper wrote that the French city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois did not accept funds from Russia to renew the lease of places in the cemetery of the same name, where famous figures of Russian culture are buried. In particular, the cemetery contains the graves of writer Ivan Bunin, ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev and poetess Zinaida Gippius. According to the newspaper, since the signing of an agreement between Moscow and the French city in 2005, Russia has assumed the cost of renting places in a cemetery where people without relatives are buried.
The Russian Embassy in France told RIA Novosti that they consider the situation with the city’s refusal to accept payment to be categorically unacceptable, but at this stage there is no talk of demolishing the graves. They noted that we are talking about 23 burials of compatriots.
“Due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, the procedure, unfortunately, cannot be continued, and restoration work on the graves cannot be carried out … As for payments for 2022, the exceptional international context has forced us to temporarily postpone them,” the press service of the mayor’s office of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois told the agency.
At the same time, the mayor’s office assured that it would ensure the safety and maintenance of Russian graves in the cemetery, despite its refusal to accept payment from Russia for places there. “The city of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois will continue to take steps to preserve this important international heritage site. We strongly reiterate that not a single Russian grave will be disturbed and that the city will ensure, as it does today, the maintenance and restoration of the municipal cemetery” – added to the press service.
