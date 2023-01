City Hall of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois explained why it did not accept payment for the cemetery

Earlier, the Monde newspaper wrote that the French city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois did not accept funds from Russia to renew the lease of places in the cemetery of the same name, where famous figures of Russian culture are buried. In particular, the cemetery contains the graves of writer Ivan Bunin, ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev and poetess Zinaida Gippius. According to the newspaper, since the signing of an agreement between Moscow and the French city in 2005, Russia has assumed the cost of renting places in a cemetery where people without relatives are buried.