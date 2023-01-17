City Hall of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois explained why it did not accept payment for the cemetery

The mayor’s office of the French city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois told RIA Novosti that it refused to accept payment from Russia for places in the Russian cemetery of the same name because of the “exceptional international context.”

“Due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, the procedure, unfortunately, cannot be continued, and restoration work on the graves cannot be carried out … As for payments for 2022, the exceptional international context has forced us to temporarily postpone them,” the press service of the mayor’s office of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois told the agency.

At the same time, the mayor’s office assured that it would ensure the safety and maintenance of Russian graves in the cemetery, despite its refusal to accept payment from Russia for places there. “The city of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois will continue to take steps to preserve this important international heritage site. We strongly reiterate that not a single Russian grave will be disturbed and that the city will ensure, as it does today, the maintenance and restoration of the municipal cemetery” – added to the press service.