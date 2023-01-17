British train conductors announce strike for February | News

Report This Content

Members of the British Union of Train Drivers (Aslef) will go on strike on February 1-3 in a move that is expected to halt most train services at 14 train operating companies , including intercity and commuter routes.

Shooting in the center of the British capital leaves six injured

The first day of the strike will coincide with a strike by 100,000 civil servants over wages and jobs, a teachers’ strike over wages and nationwide protests against the Rishi Sunak government’s controversial new strike law.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said the government’s wage adjustment proposal “came with so many conditions attached to it that it was clearly unacceptable. But we are willing to engage in further discussions with the train operating companies.”

ASLEF has rejected a proposal made by the RDG as it is not and could not ever be acceptable, but we are willing to engage in further discussions within the process that we previously agreed.

Members at 15 train companies will take further strike action on 1 & 3 February.

—ASLEF (@ASLEFunion)

January 17, 2023

Aslef’s eight-member executive committee had been meeting since Monday afternoon to consider proposals from the Rail Delivery Group, the employer against whom they are demanding a wage adjustment.

Whelan had already warned there was “zero chance” its members would agree to a deal that was below inflation and worsened its terms.

In the same sense, the union leader pointed out that “it is now clear to our members and to the public that it was never about a reform or modernization, but rather an attempt to obtain hundreds of millions of pounds of productivity by a salary cut of 20 percent while robbing the union of any hope of having a say in the future.

He denounced, on the other hand, that the members of his union “in these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite the dizzying inflation, and it is time for the companies, perhaps encouraged by the Government, to sit down with us and get serious.”

The companies sued in the union action include Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Great Anglia; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; London North Eastern Railway; Northern Trains; South Express/Gatwick and South Western Railway; among others





