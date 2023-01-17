World
The President of Lithuania expressed concern that the West may be “tired” of Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed concern that the population of Western countries could be “tired” of the conflict in Ukraine, which would slow down the provision of military assistance to Kyiv.
“We have a concern that Western communities may get tired of … (the conflict in Ukraine – ed.), because there are several features that tire the Western community, first of all, high inflation, inflation of energy resources. We are not particularly used to this level inflation, like 10%, 15% or even 20% in some countries. This means that since our countries have democratic rules, politicians will pay more attention to these issues as well,” Nausėda said during the Defending Europe panel at the World economic forum in Davos. The broadcast was conducted on the forum website.
04:52
In Britain, they spoke about the problem when sending tanks to Kyiv
According to him, in Lithuania, “99.9% of the population actively support Ukraine,” so he “can’t even imagine” demonstrations against military assistance to Kyiv in Lithuania. “They probably wouldn’t have gathered even 200 people,” he said.
“But I understand that the situation in some other countries is different. President (of Poland Andrzej) Duda mentioned that the attitude of the German society is changing … the opinion of the German society is completely different compared to the Lithuanian one. This is the reason why politicians are forced to take this situation into account, and sometimes this explains why decisions from important EU and NATO countries appear later than we all expected and wanted,” Nauseda said, commenting on the information that Germany is delaying the transfer of Leopard tanks to Kyiv.
11:51
In the United States revealed how the intervention of the Pentagon in the Ukrainian crisis will end
The Politico newspaper wrote in January that France and Poland were pushing Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters that the German government currently does not intend to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks. As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself commented on this issue, Germany will continue to coordinate its actions with its allies, there will be no hasty decisions.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
12:22Special military operation in Ukraine
The West is fighting against Russia with the hands of Ukrainians, said a Serbian volunteer
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report