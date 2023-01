The President of Lithuania expressed concern that the West may be “tired” of Ukraine

“But I understand that the situation in some other countries is different. President (of Poland Andrzej) Duda mentioned that the attitude of the German society is changing … the opinion of the German society is completely different compared to the Lithuanian one. This is the reason why politicians are forced to take this situation into account, and sometimes this explains why decisions from important EU and NATO countries appear later than we all expected and wanted,” Nauseda said, commenting on the information that Germany is delaying the transfer of Leopard tanks to Kyiv.