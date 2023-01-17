The President of Lithuania expressed concern that the West may be “tired” of Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed concern that the population of Western countries could be “tired” of the conflict in Ukraine, which would slow down the provision of military assistance to Kyiv.

According to him, in Lithuania, “99.9% of the population actively support Ukraine,” so he “can’t even imagine” demonstrations against military assistance to Kyiv in Lithuania. “They probably wouldn’t have gathered even 200 people,” he said.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.