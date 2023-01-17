World
In the US, many states have banned the use of TikTok on government devices.
MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. More than half of US states have banned the use of the Chinese social network TikTok on government devices for reasons of national security, according to CNN.
“Thirty-one states have taken action to restrict (use) TikTok on state-owned devices, nine of them have also banned additional apps. At least four states have proposed a similar ban,” CNN reports.
According to the channel, the movement to ban the social network, which has at least 100 million users in the United States, has spread throughout the country, the ban was introduced by states led by both Republicans and Democrats. A number of states have banned other China-related apps in addition to TikTok, including WeChat and AliPay.
Earlier, the US Senate approved a bill to ban TikTok, an app for making and viewing short videos, from being installed on federal government electronic devices. A group of US senators introduced a bill to completely ban the social network in the United States, arguing their initiative with the possibility of transferring Americans’ data to the Chinese government, since the social network is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance,
In 2020, the Donald Trump administration attempted to ban Chinese social platforms TikTok and WeChat in the United States in order to protect Americans’ personal data. The PRC and the companies themselves denied allegations of misuse of user data. After the ban was challenged in court, the Biden administration did not continue to fight for the implementation of the predecessors’ initiative. Recently, however, allegations against the company have been renewed. A number of states, including Texas, Alabama, North and South Dakota, and others, have individually banned officials from using TikTok on government devices. Representatives of the social network called the TikTok ban in US states unreasonable and politically motivated.
