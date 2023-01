In the US, many states have banned the use of TikTok on government devices.

In 2020, the Donald Trump administration attempted to ban Chinese social platforms TikTok and WeChat in the United States in order to protect Americans’ personal data. The PRC and the companies themselves denied allegations of misuse of user data. After the ban was challenged in court, the Biden administration did not continue to fight for the implementation of the predecessors’ initiative. Recently, however, allegations against the company have been renewed. A number of states, including Texas, Alabama, North and South Dakota, and others, have individually banned officials from using TikTok on government devices. Representatives of the social network called the TikTok ban in US states unreasonable and politically motivated.