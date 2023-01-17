World

Lukashenka demanded that leaders be more careful about personnel

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MINSK, January 17 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded that the heads of enterprises be more careful about personnel.
On Tuesday, the Belarusian leader made a number of appointments, including the leadership of the local vertical, deputy ministers, as well as rectors of regional universities.
January 12, 15:40

A commission of the Russian Ministry of Defense arrived in Belarus with an inspection

“If he deserves, he doesn’t pull the cart, a loafer, and maybe even worse – an enemy, well, what’s there to talk about … There’s nothing to talk about. “He must give a result. And he will give a result, I’m sure. If humanly. But you can’t just throw people away. You have to be careful about personnel,” the website of the President of Belarus quotes Lukashenka.
The head of the Belarusian state stressed that people should not be offended, especially in this difficult time.
“We need to strengthen control over the work of personnel. We need to look: they fired a deputy, someone else, even in the district executive committee – we must see this and evaluate both the governors and the chairmen of the district executive committees,” the president of the republic noted.
January 12, 11:55 Union State

Lukashenka set a condition for the conclusion of new allied programs with Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

German Economy Minister did not rule out a short and shallow recession

34 mins ago

In Italy, they may close the case on “Russian financing” of the party “League”

52 mins ago

Spain does not plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

1 hour ago

Iran offers Russia to create joint institutions to fight sanctions

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.