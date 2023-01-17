Lukashenka demanded that leaders be more careful about personnel

MINSK, January 17 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded that the heads of enterprises be more careful about personnel.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian leader made a number of appointments, including the leadership of the local vertical, deputy ministers, as well as rectors of regional universities.

“If he deserves, he doesn’t pull the cart, a loafer, and maybe even worse – an enemy, well, what’s there to talk about … There’s nothing to talk about. “He must give a result. And he will give a result, I’m sure. If humanly. But you can’t just throw people away. You have to be careful about personnel,” the website of the President of Belarus quotes Lukashenka.

The head of the Belarusian state stressed that people should not be offended, especially in this difficult time.

“We need to strengthen control over the work of personnel. We need to look: they fired a deputy, someone else, even in the district executive committee – we must see this and evaluate both the governors and the chairmen of the district executive committees,” the president of the republic noted.