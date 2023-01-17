World
German Economy Minister did not rule out a short and shallow recession
BERLIN, January 17 – RIA Novosti. A recession in Germany is possible, but will be shallow and short-lived, Deputy Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck said live on Welt TV.
“A recession means a reverse movement – a shrinking economy, but not negative growth for a long period. It is possible that we will avoid this. If we consider a classic recession, then if it comes, it will only be for a short period and will not be very deep,” the politician said. , which is located at the World Economic Forum in Davos. .
In his opinion, although the recession is not a positive phenomenon, the worst was avoided by the common efforts of the German government and companies.
