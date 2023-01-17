World

German Economy Minister did not rule out a short and shallow recession

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BERLIN, January 17 – RIA Novosti. A recession in Germany is possible, but will be shallow and short-lived, Deputy Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck said live on Welt TV.
“A recession means a reverse movement – a shrinking economy, but not negative growth for a long period. It is possible that we will avoid this. If we consider a classic recession, then if it comes, it will only be for a short period and will not be very deep,” the politician said. , which is located at the World Economic Forum in Davos. .
In his opinion, although the recession is not a positive phenomenon, the worst was avoided by the common efforts of the German government and companies.
13:28

The Germans told what kind of euthanasia Ukraine was prepared in the West

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lukashenka demanded that leaders be more careful about personnel

11 mins ago

In Italy, they may close the case on “Russian financing” of the party “League”

52 mins ago

Spain does not plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

1 hour ago

Iran offers Russia to create joint institutions to fight sanctions

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.