In Italy, they may close the case on “Russian financing” of the party “League”

The story regarding the alleged financing of the League arose in February 2019 after the publication of the popular weekly L’Espresso. The publication claimed that representatives of the “League” held secret negotiations in Moscow to secure large funding for the party in the run-up to the European elections. The magazine reported that the talks in Moscow on the Italian side were led by the head of the Lombardy-Russia Association, Gianluca Savoini, as a confidant of the League leader Matteo Salvini. The American portal Buzzfeed then published material according to which the participants allegedly discussed a deal for the supply of Russian fuel, part of the proceeds from which in the amount of $65 million was to be received by the League.