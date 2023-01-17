Spain does not plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

MADRID, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Spanish government does not yet plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom Jose Manuel Albarez said at the The Spanish government does not yet plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom Jose Manuel Albarez said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“This possibility (transfer of tanks. – Ed.) is not being considered at the moment, but Spain at every stage of the Ukrainian war is doing what it considers best to help the Ukrainians defend their sovereignty and territory, as well as establish peace as soon as possible” , – he said.

According to him, in a few days there will be an important meeting of EU defense ministers who will have to make key decisions. At the same time, Albarez stressed that he stands for the cohesion of the European Union, considering it “the best tool for establishing peace in Ukraine.”

In June, the Spanish press reported that authorities in Madrid were planning to transfer 40 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. But for this, Madrid needed to obtain German permission to lift export restrictions. Later, Business Insider reported that the German authorities blocked Spain ‘s plans. As a result, the number of tanks was reduced to ten.

11:59 Duda called the reasons why Germany should transfer tanks to Ukraine

In early August, the head of the Spanish Defense Ministry, Margarita Robles, announced that the country’s government had abandoned plans to transfer a batch of tanks to Ukraine, which, as it turned out, were in a “deplorable state.”

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said while in Lvov that his country would hand over a company of Leopard tanks as part of an international coalition currently being formed. Warsaw is the initiator of the creation of this association.

A few days earlier, the Politico newspaper wrote that Paris and Warsaw were pushing Berlin to send tanks to Ukraine. The official representative of the German Cabinet, Steffen Hebestreit, told reporters that the government currently does not plan to supply Leopard 2 to Kyiv. As Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself commented on this issue, Germany will continue to coordinate its actions with its allies, there will be no hasty decisions.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.