Iran offers Russia to create joint institutions to fight sanctions

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. In Iran, Igor Levitin, aide to the President of the Russian Federation, was offered to create joint institutions to combat Western sanctions.

As Secretary General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said during negotiations with Levitin, it is necessary to speed up the implementation of joint economic projects between the two countries and create joint institutions to combat Western sanctions.

According to him, quoted by the Fars agency, for these purposes it is also necessary to “activate the international potential” of those countries against which Western restrictions were introduced.

He added that Iran and Russia are strengthening economic ties towards a strategic partnership.

“With the serious will and constant efforts of officials of the two countries, economic cooperation between Iran and Russia will follow the path of strategic partnership,” Shamkhani said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi discussed issues on the Russian-Iranian agenda with an emphasis on further building up bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported.