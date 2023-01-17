World

Iran offers Russia to create joint institutions to fight sanctions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. In Iran, Igor Levitin, aide to the President of the Russian Federation, was offered to create joint institutions to combat Western sanctions.
As Secretary General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said during negotiations with Levitin, it is necessary to speed up the implementation of joint economic projects between the two countries and create joint institutions to combat Western sanctions.
06:17

Iran assesses the possibility of joint production of cars with Russia

According to him, quoted by the Fars agency, for these purposes it is also necessary to “activate the international potential” of those countries against which Western restrictions were introduced.
He added that Iran and Russia are strengthening economic ties towards a strategic partnership.
“With the serious will and constant efforts of officials of the two countries, economic cooperation between Iran and Russia will follow the path of strategic partnership,” Shamkhani said.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi discussed issues on the Russian-Iranian agenda with an emphasis on further building up bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported.
December 13, 2022, 17:50

Russia and Iran are discussing the joint production of aircraft

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lukashenka demanded that leaders be more careful about personnel

11 mins ago

German Economy Minister did not rule out a short and shallow recession

34 mins ago

In Italy, they may close the case on “Russian financing” of the party “League”

52 mins ago

Spain does not plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.