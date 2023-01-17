South Africa plans to take part in the Russia-Africa summit in July

PRETORIA, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The South African leadership expects to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, which is scheduled for July 26-29 this year in St. Petersburg, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told RIA Novosti.

“When we are invited through the African Union, we usually attend all the summits where African leaders participate. Russia is such a friend of South Africa that I cannot imagine South Africa not participating in the summit, I think that the second Russia-Africa summit “will be an important meeting in which South Africa has a role to play,” the Foreign Minister said.