There is no Wagner group in Serbia, says Prigozhin

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Businessman and founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the activities of Wagner in Serbia rumors, as he answered the question of Milan Nesic, a Voice of America journalist *.

“PMC” Wagner “has never been in Serbia. And had no contacts with Serbia. There are no Serbian citizens at the moment in PMC” Wagner “, and have not been for a long time. Therefore, all the rumors that are being pumped up around the interaction of the Wagner group” and Serbia, have no grounds,” Prigozhin said in a comment posted on the VKontakte social network on the page of his Concord company.

According to him, the Serbs themselves cope well with their problems.

He also stressed that “of course, we will participate” in the event of an ethnic conflict in the United States at the invitation of US State Department adviser Derek Chollet.

Earlier, information was circulated in the social networks of Serbia that two right-wing activists: the head of the People’s Patrol movement Damnyan Knezevic and Zoran Lekic, visited the PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg at the end of 2022. After that, unconfirmed reports began to appear in the media about the alleged participation of the Wagnerites in the conflict in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. At the same time, in Belgrade you can buy stripes and other souvenirs with the symbols of PMCs.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made it clear that there are no members of the Wagner PMC in the country and condemned the contacts of some activists with this organization.

