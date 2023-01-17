Patricio Lumumba: Murdered for defending the freedom of the Congo | News

Report This Content

62 years ago, Africa mourned the physical departure of Congolese leader Patricio Lumumba, one of the most fervent fighters against the colonization of the Congo and his country’s first head of government after winning its independence from Belgium.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New coup attempt in Burkina Faso denounced

Lumumba’s assassination was the product of his confrontation with Western powers that, for years, seized Congo’s natural resources and plunged its population into extreme poverty and inequality.

“No brutality, mistreatment or torture has broken me because I would rather die with my head held high, with unshakable faith and deep confidence in the future of my country, than live subjected to and trampling on sacred principles,” Lumumba wrote to his wife and children on days before his death.

anti-colonialist leader

Lumumba was born on July 2, 1925 in Onalua, Katakokombe, Congo. He was an anti-colonialist leader and the first to hold the post of Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, between June and September 1960. His education was self-taught, as a result of being expelled from several missionary schools.

The African hero founded the Congolese National Movement in 1958, in favor of creating an independent and secular State, whose unitary political structures helped exacerbate national sentiment, which made him the winner of the post of Prime Minister in the first free elections, in 1960.

However, the departure of the Belgians from the territory caused more instability in the territory, as a political conflict was generated with military pronouncements, attacks on the white population and general riots.

Likewise, the mining region of Katanga declared itself independent under the leadership of Tschombé, a beneficial situation for its former metropolis, which had interests in the mining company that exploited the deposits, for which reason it also deployed military troops.

���� January 17, 1961 – Assassination of Patrice Lumumba

Il était l’une des principales figures de l’indépendance du Congo belge et Prime minister du Congo.

The Belgian and the CIA worked on the assassination of the immense riches of the Congo remaining among the mains of the colonists. pic.twitter.com/e89IoWPjKB

— Perspective communiste ☭��️ (@PerspCommuniste)

January 17, 2023

freedom betrayed

Despite the fact that Lumumba claimed before the United Nations Organization (UN) the rights of sovereignty and inviolability of his territory and demanded the immediate expulsion of the Belgian troops, his voice was not heard, so to save the situation he sought allies in the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

In a Cold War context, this action involved a direct confrontation with the United States (USA), which is why it activated its troops from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to eliminate it from the African scene.

At the same time, it should be noted that, within the conditions of independence for the Congo, Belgium left an indebted country and withdrew all its troops in the health, education and administration sectors, among others, without giving time to their replacement. This abandonment conspired against Lumumba and he was betrayed.

In Memoriam de Patrice Lumumba.

Killed on January 17, 1961

Architect of the independence of the Belgian Congo, currently the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Prime Minister after independence from Belgian colonial occupation.

In 1966, five years later, he was declared a National Hero. pic.twitter.com/Eyw7ORzDWl

– José Manuel Fuentes (@jose_chemane111)

January 17, 2023

First, a coup d’état in September 1960 overthrew him along with his entire cabinet, and a second stabbing in the back by military officer Joseph-Désiré Mobutu, who was following instructions from the US and Belgian intelligence agencies, led to his arrest and kidnapping.

Although there are different versions of his assassination, which led to the establishment of a dictatorship of more than three decades, the truth is that the now National Hero of the Democratic Republic of Congo was cowardly assassinated for promoting a political and ideological fight against de colonial yokes and North American imperialism.

In November 2001, the Belgian parliament recognized the responsibility of its State in the murder of Lumumba and the US also confessed its involvement in the events.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

