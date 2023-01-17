MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Sanctions from the US and European countries will lead the Russian economy into recession, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at Sanctions from the US and European countries will lead the Russian economy into recession, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at forum in Davos.

According to her, restrictive measures are included in a number of other measures to support the Kyiv regime, along with the supply of weapons and financial resources.

“We have imposed the most powerful sanctions possible, which will lead the Russian economy into decades of recession, and its industry will be left without any modern and critical technologies,” the politician says.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow , which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and the restrictions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for bloody crimes against civilians in Donbass.