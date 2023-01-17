In the United States revealed how the intervention of the Pentagon in the Ukrainian crisis will end

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. US intervention in the crisis in Ukraine contributes to its transformation into a long-term conflict between the West and Russia, American expert Ted Gallen Carpenter wrote in an article for the 19fortyfive portal. US intervention in the crisis in Ukraine contributes to its transformation into a long-term conflict between the West and Russia, American expert Ted Gallen Carpenter wrote in an article for the 19fortyfive portal.

The States already have a long list of states whose intervention in the affairs of which has led to irreversible consequences. The observer recalled Kuwait, Somalia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and now Ukraine.

“U.S. leaders must learn that it is often wiser to accept an imperfect, even unpleasant situation in order to avoid disaster. Unfortunately, most members of the foreign policy establishment show no signs of learning from previous mistakes,” Carpenter said.

In his opinion, a worthy first step would be “recognizing that Washington’s arrogant insistence on expanding NATO to Russia’s borders trampled on the basic interests of its security.”

The author also identified several decisive factors that the United States could offer to resolve the dispute.

“The logical next step would be to promote negotiations for a peace agreement that would guarantee Ukraine’s strict neutrality. Such a settlement would leave both Crimea and Donbas under Russian control and confirm that Ukraine would be in Moscow‘s sphere of influence,” the observer stressed.

According to Carpenter, Washington, “instead of accepting such an unpleasant, but still tolerable outcome, is using Kyiv as a pawn in NATO’s proxy war against Moscow .”

In his material, he recalled how the US intervention in the affairs of the Balkan and Middle Eastern states led to a severe social crisis, and also did not leave many countries a chance for recovery. According to the expert, Ukraine runs the risk of repeating the fate of these states.

“The United States and its NATO allies have already caused unnecessary tragedy with their clumsy, dumb policy towards Russia and Moscow ‘s strategic interests in Ukraine,” he concluded.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for bloody crimes against civilians in Donbass.