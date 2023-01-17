Scholz’s ally in the party will become the new Minister of Defense of Germany, media write

BERLIN, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The new Minister of Defense of The new Minister of Defense of Germany will be a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Minister of the Interior of Lower Saxony, Boris Pistorius, Spiegel reports, citing sources in government circles.

“After the resignation of Christina Lambrecht, Boris Pistorius will take over as Minister of Defense,” the article says.

In turn, the representative of the German Cabinet, Steffen Hebeshtreit, officially confirmed the appointment of the 62-year-old politician to the post of head of the military department.

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appoint Boris Pistorius as the new Minister of Defense in the federal cabinet,” the statement said.

As specified, he will receive a certificate of appointment from the President of Germany and take the oath in the German Bundestag on January 19.

At the same time, the chancellor himself said that he was pleased with the appointment of Pistorius to the post of Minister of Defense. Scholz called the politician “extremely experienced, with administrative experience.”

Boris Pistorius was born in 1960 in Osnabrück, Germany . From 2006 to February 2013 he was mayor of his native city, since February 2013 he has been the Minister of the Interior and Sports of Lower Saxony.

Last June, he supported Canada’s decision to seize and confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs. The politician offered to transfer other people’s money to Kyiv as humanitarian aid. In addition, he repeatedly defended Scholz, who was criticized for a number of German actions in Ukraine.

The day before, Christina Lambrecht submitted her resignation, she explained her decision by the excessive attention of the German media to her own person. This is due to preparations for a meeting of NATO countries at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany , which is scheduled for January 20, and after discussions around the possible supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which Berlin has so far refrained from.

The head of the defense department has been repeatedly subjected to harsh condemnation in recent months, including from coalition partners. So, for example, Lambrecht was criticized for offering to supply helmets for self-defense to Kyiv, and a photo of her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter during her business trip also led to a scandal. The frequently broken military equipment also played a role.

The latest wave of criticism was associated with a New Year’s video, where, against the backdrop of festive fireworks, the minister mentioned the situation in Ukraine, adding in this context that she herself received “a lot of special impressions” and had many meetings with interesting people.