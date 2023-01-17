World

The first volunteers from Serbia began combat training in the Zaporozhye region

MELITOPOL, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The first Serb volunteers in the Zaporozhye region began combat training in the region as part of the Sudoplatov Volunteer Battalion, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
Serbian volunteers, together with fighters from Russia, take part in all combat exercises at one of the training grounds in the Zaporozhye region for further participation in a special military operation.
“We came to support the Russian brothers, as we remember well the events that took place in Yugoslavia in the 90s. We remember the injustice that NATO showed towards Serbia, and the situation in Kosovo. Therefore, we came to support the Russian people in their fair fight,” one of the Serbian volunteers with the call sign “Danube” told RIA Novosti.
“What is happening in Ukraine is our brother Slavs, but, unfortunately, they are occupied and are actually a weapon in the hands of the West against Russia,” the agency’s interlocutor added.
According to “Danube”, the Serbian people are aware of the events taking place in the NVO zone and the majority of Serbian citizens are following what is happening.
“And they look at this conflict as their own. Because they understand that the future of Kosovo also depends on it,” he added.
A Serbian fighter with the call sign “Sava”, in turn, told RIA Novosti that in the volunteer battalion one feels a brotherly attitude towards Serbia on the part of “Russian comrades-in-arms”, there is “complete mutual understanding and unity of views.”
“Now our main goal is to be together with our Russian brothers, to study, train and learn from the experience of our brothers,” Sava said, answering the question, what are the goals of participating in the conflict and how long does he and his comrades plan to stay in Russia.
“We will be here until the end of the war. As long as it takes before victory,” the fighter said.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

