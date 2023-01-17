Volunteers from Europe are waiting in Sudoplatov’s battalion

MELITOPOL, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Volunteers from Serbia, Macedonia, Poland and a number of other European countries are ready to join the Sudoplatov battalion in the Zaporozhye region to fight against Ukrainian armed formations, battalion fighter Andrei Rodionov with the call sign “Viking” told RIA Novosti.

To date, volunteers from Serbia have already joined the ranks of the battalion, who are undergoing combat training along with Russian fighters.

12:11 The first volunteers from Serbia began combat training in the Zaporozhye region

“Serbs are with us now from abroad. But there is great potential, I have many supporters and like-minded people in Europe: in Serbia, Poland and Macedonia, and now the question is that these guys will also come to us. In the future, perhaps there will be great expansion,” said Rodionov, who is the head of the international movement “Russian-Slavic Unification and Revival.”

According to the volunteer, there are no difficulties in combat training, mutual understanding with fighters from Serbia is normal. “We deal with them. They stand and work in general formation. Everything is fine,” he said.

Answering a question about how the Serbian authorities feel about the participation of their citizens in hostilities in the special military operation zone, Rodionov noted that Serbian law officially does not allow volunteers to participate in conflicts, so the fighters may have problems upon returning to their homeland.

“Now in Serbia, the law has been tightened. But in practice, while it does not work, no one is imprisoned yet. Those who returned earlier were given a maximum suspended sentence. The authorities do not want there to be a large flow. and there was no criminal prosecution,” Rodionov explained.