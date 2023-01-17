The Japanese company signed an LNG contract with the new operator of Sakhalin-2

TOKYO, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese energy company Osaka Gas signed a contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, in exchange for a contract with the former operator, the Sankei newspaper writes.

The previous contract with Sakhalin Energy provided for the supply of 200 thousand tons of LNG per year, which is about 2% of the total LNG purchases by the Japanese company.

Yesterday, 11:19 Gas deliveries via Power of Siberia to China hit record highs

“We were able to reach a contract on the same terms,” ​​Osaka Gas spokesman quoted the publication as saying.

The cost and terms of the contract will not be disclosed, added to the article.

Previously, similar contracts with the new operator were signed by JERA (a joint company of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TERCO) and Chubu Electric Power Co), as well as Kyushu Electric Power Company, Tohoku Electric, Hiroshima Gas, Saibu Gas and Tokyo Gas.

Yesterday, 07:17 Russian gas exports to non-CIS countries may fall, expert says

Sakhalin-2 is an oil and gas project that develops two oil and gas fields in the northeast of the Sakhalin shelf – Piltun-Astokhskoye (mainly oil) and Lunskoye (mainly gas). Its infrastructure includes, in particular, a gas liquefaction plant with a design capacity of 9.6 million tons per year. This production gives Japan about 9% of all LNG it imports. The country’s government has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Sakhalin-2 for ensuring stable gas supplies to Japan at reasonable prices.

On August 3 last, the Government of the Russian Federation decided to create a new Sakhalin-2 operator represented by Sakhalin Energy LLC with registration in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The new operator was created on August 5 with a 50% stake in Gazprom Sakhalin Holding. The Russian government allowed the Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi to transfer their shares in the project (12.5% ​​and 10%, respectively). Shell, which accounted for the remaining 27.5%, has already said it will not participate in the new operator.