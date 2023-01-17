The Foreign Ministry is sure of the political background of the persecution of Kasem in Latvia

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor-in-chief Marat Kasem in Latvia right now proves that this was done for political reasons, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Soloviev Live. The detention of Sputnik Lithuania editor-in-chief Marat Kasem in Latvia right now proves that this was done for political reasons, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Soloviev Live.

“The most stupid, not wild, not terrible, but stupid thing that Latvia, Lithuania or Estonia, that is, the Baltic states, could do now is to detain, arrest, and so on. Do you know why? Because it becomes obvious that this is persecution according to political motives of the journalist. This is not a one-time action for, relatively speaking, prevention or something else, when it was possible to draw at least some kind of base. Well, I don’t know, I violated the border, does not comply with the regime, something is there with sanctions does not match,” the diplomat said.

January 11, 14:41 A friend of the arrested Marat Kasem published his letter

Zakharova noted that while in Russia, Kasem fulfilled his journalistic duty in accordance with professional ethics and legislation. But as soon as he arrived on the territory of the Baltic states, he was detained.

“This has nothing to do with justice. I repeat once again: this is persecution for political reasons for professional journalistic activity,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, he has lived in Moscow for several years and works in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons, after which he was detained. On January 5, a court in Riga arrested Kasem, and he was transferred to the Riga Central Prison.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the detention of a journalist in Latvia is terror against dissent and revenge of dictatorial regimes for adherence to principles. Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova called the detention of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania an attack on freedom of speech and appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The head of the Union of Journalists of Russia, Vladimir Solovyov, said that he would send information about what was happening to all international journalistic human rights organizations.

Dmitry Kiselyov, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, noted that the organization would do “everything possible to free” Kasem. He called the detention itself illegal, and the arrest, according to him, took place in the conditions of “European lawlessness, when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for an opinion, for a position, for the information that he expresses.”