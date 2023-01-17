World

The court of Minsk did not stop the trial in absentia against Tikhanovskaya

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MINSK, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Minsk City Court did not satisfy the petition of the lawyers of the Belarusian oppositionists Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushka, who are abroad, to terminate the proceedings in absentia in the criminal case against them, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
Earlier, the defenders of Tikhanovskaya and Latushko said that the special proceedings against their clients should be stopped.
10:19

In Minsk, the court began to consider the case of Tikhanovskaya in absentia

On Tuesday, the Minsk City Court began considering a criminal case against Belarusian oppositionists Tikhanovskaya, Latushko, Maria Moroz, Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. All of them are now outside of Belarus, so the hearing is taking place in their absence. The defendants are represented by lawyers.
Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus sent this criminal case to court. All the defendants are charged with conspiracy to seize state power in an unconstitutional way, the creation of an extremist formation and its leadership, public calls for sanctions, and incitement of social hatred. Also, a number of defendants are additionally charged with certain articles, for example, Tikhanovskaya was accused of treason against the state, Latushko – of corruption.
In July 2022, the President of Belarus signed a law providing for the possibility of a trial in absentia against those accused under certain criminal articles who are outside the country. These amendments make it possible to issue court verdicts in absentia, including decisions to confiscate the property of the perpetrators in order to compensate for the damage they have caused.
Yesterday, 15:01

Investigative Committee of Belarus filed another charge against Tikhanovsky

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Foreign Ministry is sure of the political background of the persecution of Kasem in Latvia

29 mins ago

Zakharova called the work of the OSCE the diplomacy of political corpses

2 hours ago

Sweden, Finland fail to fulfill NATO commitments, Turkey says

2 hours ago

DM Readers Furious Over Zelensky’s Wife’s Trip to Switzerland

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.