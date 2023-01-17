The court of Minsk did not stop the trial in absentia against Tikhanovskaya

MINSK, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Minsk City Court did not satisfy the petition of the lawyers of the Belarusian oppositionists Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushka, who are abroad, to terminate the proceedings in absentia in the criminal case against them, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Earlier, the defenders of Tikhanovskaya and Latushko said that the special proceedings against their clients should be stopped.

10:19 In Minsk, the court began to consider the case of Tikhanovskaya in absentia

On Tuesday, the Minsk City Court began considering a criminal case against Belarusian oppositionists Tikhanovskaya, Latushko, Maria Moroz, Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. All of them are now outside of Belarus, so the hearing is taking place in their absence. The defendants are represented by lawyers.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus sent this criminal case to court. All the defendants are charged with conspiracy to seize state power in an unconstitutional way, the creation of an extremist formation and its leadership, public calls for sanctions, and incitement of social hatred. Also, a number of defendants are additionally charged with certain articles, for example, Tikhanovskaya was accused of treason against the state, Latushko – of corruption.

In July 2022, the President of Belarus signed a law providing for the possibility of a trial in absentia against those accused under certain criminal articles who are outside the country. These amendments make it possible to issue court verdicts in absentia, including decisions to confiscate the property of the perpetrators in order to compensate for the damage they have caused.