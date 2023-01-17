Zakharova called the work of the OSCE the diplomacy of political corpses

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The OSCE is engaged in the diplomacy of “political corpses”, since its representatives are not heard, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. The OSCE is engaged in the diplomacy of “political corpses”, since its representatives are not heard, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“With the advent (to the post of OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media) of Ms. Teresa Ribeiro – I do not think that this is her personal characteristic, I think that this is a generally changed vector within the organization itself, within its secretariat, within its chairmanship – cardinal changes,” Zakharova said on the air of Soloviev Live. In particular, the OSCE stopped responding to materials sent to it by the Russian side, Zakharova noted.

“They called it quiet diplomacy, but in fact it is such diplomacy, forgive me, already political corpses… The (OSCE) plenipotentiaries who deal with this or that mandate are dead, they are not heard or seen. And, unfortunately, this is not a neutral process,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry complained. According to her, processes are visible inside the organization “associated with the complete degradation of this structure.”

At the same time, Ribeiro’s predecessor Arlem Desire “was a man who really tried to look at things objectively,” said a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. “He used the materials provided by the Russian side to prepare reports,” she said.

According to her, at that time the OSCE demonstrated equidistance from the interests of its members, “from taking the position of one side or another.” “An international organization should not advocate for one state, it should be objective,” Zakharova summed up.