Sweden, Finland fail to fulfill NATO commitments, Turkey says

ANKARA, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Turkey sees that Sweden and Finland do not fulfill the obligations undertaken to Ankara on NATO membership, said Minister of National Defense of the country Hulusi Akar.

Earlier in Stockholm, a rally of supporters of the PKK, banned in Turkey, took place, at which a number of insulting statements and gestures were made against the current President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan. A RIA Novosti source reported that the Swedish ambassador in Ankara had been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, he was protested in connection with the action. Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop canceled his Swedish colleague’s planned visit to Ankara. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the action, and a criminal case was initiated. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that the PKK’s action risks complicating the process of ratifying Ankara’s application for Sweden’s accession to NATO.

“We see how Sweden and Finland do not fulfill their obligations under the memorandum. We expect concrete steps to stop supporting terrorist organizations and lift export restrictions. Especially the fight against terrorism is an issue that Turkish public opinion is closely following. We strongly condemn the disgusting action carried out by supporters of a terrorist organization against the president of a 70-year-old NATO member country in a country that wants to join NATO,” Hürriyet newspaper quoted Akar as saying.

He urged Sweden to “take immediate action.”

“It is impossible to remain silent about this. We are closely following the developments there,” the minister added.

On May 18, 2022, Finland and Sweden, against the background of the events in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara cannot say “yes” to the membership of Finland and Sweden in the alliance, because it cannot believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party banned in Turkey. Later, following the results of negotiations with the Turkish side, representatives of Sweden and Finland stated that the countries would cooperate with Ankara in the fight against terrorism, and pledged not to support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey. Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, but Erdogan later said that Turkey would not consider in parliament the approval of Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO applications if they failed to fulfill their obligations.

To date, only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey – have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Alliance.