MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail reacted sharply to the news that the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elena, will attend the Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail reacted sharply to the news that the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elena, will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Portal users asked how and at what cost she can attend such events, and also named the real reason for her visit to the country.

“WEF annual membership costs $52,000. A ticket to Davos is $19,000 + VAT. Plus travel and expenses. I wonder where all this money comes from? Oh wait. British taxpayers finance their luxurious lifestyle,” shaun1976 noted.

“And this is where the real reason for all the suffering that the world is going through right now lies. Everyone. Wake up, people,” called ChrisSS30.

“Her country is at war. Her husband is the president. She is a legitimate target. How did she manage to safely board a plane and arrive in Switzerland? How does he walk around Kyiv in broad daylight without putting himself in danger? safe for a Vogue photo shoot, an Oscar appearance, and visits from world officials and celebrities?” asked Beverly PaleMoon.

“Speech of more unity? No. She will ask for more weapons. And she will get them. After all, this is Davos. They want nothing but evil for the world ,” commented Ur Rumbled.

“Spending UK taxpayer money on a shopping trip while going to Davos to raise even more money. Zelensky, new tsars,” Oli.2020 was outraged.

“Her compatriots are fleeing to other countries, and at this time she flies on private jets. Well, okay,” writes Plutosaturn.

On Monday, the fifty-third meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) opened in Davos, Switzerland. The prospects for the Ukrainian conflict and the reconstruction of the country will be at the center of discussions on the second day of the forum.

At 11:00 a speech by the wife of Vladimir Zelensky Elena is scheduled. The name of the speaker was kept secret, it appeared in the program only on the eve of the performance. Prior to this, the organizers indicated only that a “public figure” would speak.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.