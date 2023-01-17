DM Readers Furious Over Zelensky’s Wife’s Trip to Switzerland
“Her country is at war. Her husband is the president. She is a legitimate target. How did she manage to safely board a plane and arrive in Switzerland? How does he walk around Kyiv in broad daylight without putting himself in danger? safe for a Vogue photo shoot, an Oscar appearance, and visits from world officials and celebrities?” asked Beverly PaleMoon.
“Spending UK taxpayer money on a shopping trip while going to Davos to raise even more money. Zelensky, new tsars,” Oli.2020 was outraged.
