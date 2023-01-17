MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Daily Mail newspaper reacted painfully to the statements of the Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, General Patrick Sanders, that the supply of Challenger 2 tanks would potentially weaken the defense of Great Britain. Readers of the Daily Mail newspaper reacted painfully to the statements of the Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, General Patrick Sanders, that the supply of Challenger 2 tanks would potentially weaken the defense of Great Britain.

Commentators accused the country’s authorities of misallocation of priorities. In their opinion, London is ready to deprive its citizens of protection in order to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

“We have spent billions and decades developing and preserving these technologies, and now we are suddenly transferring them to a foreign non-NATO power for military use. <...> with the very real possibility of them falling into the hands of Russia, and then, obviously, China ! It’s almost an act of treason!” Seathered72 is sure.

“British taxpayers have a right to expect their money to be used to protect them. Instead, our border is open, and billions are given away to one post-Soviet fight against another. Squalor,” says Taxpayer.

“Keep giving away our money, houses and military assets to leave us completely vulnerable,” BakerBoy lamented.

“Sanders is right. It will take years to replace this equipment. At the same time, funding for the Ministry of Defense is being cut again. This is complete madness, common sense has long flown out the window. serenashaw.

“There is no money for nurses, there are food banks all over the country, pensioners are forced to lower the temperature in their homes to fifteen degrees to save money (heard on the radio on the way home), but Sunak can spend billions on supplying Ukraine,” SunakIsUSALapdog wrote.

Earlier, in the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, it was reported that the UK would transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv in the coming weeks, and training of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use them would soon begin.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.