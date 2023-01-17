World

Tanker explodes in Thailand

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. An explosion of a tanker without fuel occurred in Thailand, eight workers are missing, according to the Bangkok Post newspaper.
It is noted that first a fire started, and then an explosion occurred on the Smooth Sea 22 tanker. According to the publication, during the incident, the ship was undergoing regular maintenance.
As the newspaper emphasizes, the explosion was heard and felt within a radius of several kilometers. Several buildings were damaged, windows were broken in some houses.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
In Thailand, a Russian family was abandoned on the island by a boat operator

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti

