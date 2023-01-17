World
Media: Japan may start developing cruise missiles with interchangeable warheads
TOKYO, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese government has decided to develop cruise missiles with interchangeable warheads with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers, the Yomiuri newspaper writes, citing informed sources.
It is expected that the development of a prototype rocket can be started as early as the next financial year (April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024). It is assumed that the military will be able to install three different types of warheads on the new cruise missile: for strikes, for reconnaissance and for jamming the enemy’s missile defense. Rocket launches, according to the publication, are supposed to be carried out from highly mobile installations.
The newspaper emphasizes that the new cruise missiles, some parts of which have been under development since 2018, are intended to be used mainly in emergency situations, in particular, to destroy enemy ships that are attempting to invade the Japanese islands.
In mid-December, Japan adopted three key documents on defense and security: the “National Security Strategy”, which defines the main directions of foreign policy in the field of defense; the “National Defense Strategy” which defines the aims and means of defense, and the “Defense Plan” which defines the overall defense spending and the scope of armaments.
Three documents outlined an increase in Japan‘s defense spending to the level of 2% of GDP by 2027. This is approximately 11 trillion yen ($81 billion). Military spending in the current fiscal year 2022 (ends March 31, 2023) was 5.4 trillion yen ($40 billion), roughly 1.24% of GDP.
The “National Security Strategy” and “National Defense Strategy” spell out the possession of “retaliatory strike capabilities”, which implies the defeat of enemy bases. So far, these possibilities have been implied in Japan‘s right to self-defense, but not spelled out. This change is a significant turn in Japan‘s defense policy.
