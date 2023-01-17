“Bad sign”: in the USA they started talking about Biden’s “beginning of the end”

The precedent of US President Joe Biden storing classified documents in a garage brings the end of his career and reputation closer, according to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

“In fact, this is the obvious beginning of the end of Joe Biden. We can’t prove it. The future is unknown, but damn it, it doesn’t look bright,” the host said.

According to him, aides to the American leader still continue to find stacks of documents left by him in various places. However, instead of destroying the evidence, Biden’s assistants “send documents to the US Department of Justice.”