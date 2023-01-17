World

“Bad sign”: in the USA they started talking about Biden’s “beginning of the end”

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The precedent of US President Joe Biden storing classified documents in a garage brings the end of his career and reputation closer, according to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

“In fact, this is the obvious beginning of the end of Joe Biden. We can’t prove it. The future is unknown, but damn it, it doesn’t look bright,” the host said.

According to him, aides to the American leader still continue to find stacks of documents left by him in various places. However, instead of destroying the evidence, Biden’s assistants “send documents to the US Department of Justice.”
“This is not a good sign,” the journalist summed up.
On Thursday, new classified documents were found at Biden’s home in Wilmington. Another collection of classified materials was previously found in a Washington expert center that is associated with the head of state.
The US Department of Justice is investigating how state secrets related to the period of Biden’s vice presidency ended up in offices and residential premises that were not adapted for their storage, which the current American leader used when he was a private person. The president’s personal lawyers promise full cooperation with the investigation and express confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.
Yesterday, 20:19

Biden’s house, where secret documents were stored, did not have a visiting list

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Vučić condemned Serb contacts with PMCs

10 mins ago

Iran assesses the possibility of joint production of cars with Russia

2 hours ago

Shooting leaves six dead in California, USA | News

2 hours ago

The population of China in 2022 decreased by 850 thousand people

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.