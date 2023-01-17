Iran assesses the possibility of joint production of cars with Russia

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Iran does not exclude the creation of a joint venture with Russia for the production of cars, but first of all, Russian drivers should accept Iranian cars, Omid Ghalibaf, an official representative of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, told RIA Novosti. Iran does not exclude the creation of a joint venture with Russia for the production of cars, but first of all, Russian drivers should accept Iranian cars, Omid Ghalibaf, an official representative of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, told RIA Novosti.

“Joint car production and the opening of a plant in Iran or in Russia depends on how successfully we can export our cars to Russia and enter its market, and how well the Iranian models will be accepted in Russia. After that, we will already consider investing in a joint production and development of our auto market in Russia,” Galibaf said.

At the end of November, Mohammadreza Najafi Manesh, head of the Iranian Association of Auto Parts Producers, said that Iran had signed a memorandum with Russia to export its cars worth $300 million.

In this regard, Ghalibaf pointed out that Iran has not yet delivered its vehicles to Russia. At the same time, he noted that the cars will be exported either already assembled or disassembled, in the form of components that will be assembled at Russian enterprises.

According to him, in order to make the first deliveries, the Iranian side must obtain the necessary licenses from the relevant departments of the Russian Federation, and Iranian cars must be approved by the Russian state standard.