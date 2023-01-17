Shooting leaves six dead in California, USA | News

World

Shooting leaves six dead in California, USA

The local authorities of the Goshen municipality, in Tulare County located in California, United States (USA) reported a shooting that occurred early Monday morning, where six people died, including a child under six months and his mother. 17 years old.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call around 3:30 a.m. (local time) to go to the house number 6800 Harvest Road, because multiple shots were heard.

That same house had been searched the previous week in a raid for alleged drug trafficking, and on this occasion the agents arrived at it seven minutes later.

On the street they found two lifeless people, another at the door of the house and inside the house there were three other bodies. All underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux stated that one of the victims was alive when officers responded to the scene and she was taken to the hospital, where she sadly passed away.

Boudreaux also reported that the victims included a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby.

Likewise, the officer said that for the detectives, the incident is not a random act of violence, since apparently there are gangs involved, as well as possible drug investigations.

The authorities opened an investigative process to clarify the fact, and have reported the existence of two suspects.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

