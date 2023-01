The population of China in 2022 decreased by 850 thousand people

Modern China is facing serious demographic challenges, including gender imbalance and an aging population, as a result of China ‘s “one-family-one-child” policy introduced in the late 1970s, which allowed families in cities to have only one child, and in villages – two, if the first child is a girl. In 2013, the authorities eased the restrictions in order to solve the problems that had arisen. The second child was allowed to have couples where at least one of the spouses is the only child in his family, and later – in 2016 – to all couples. However, these measures did not cause a boom in the birth rate, on the contrary, from year to year they began to give birth less and less. In the summer of 2021, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress approved the adoption of amendments to the law on population and planned births, which at the legislative level allowed families to have a third child and canceled all previously provided fines and payments.