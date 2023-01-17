World
The population of China in 2022 decreased by 850 thousand people
Local media note that the decline in the population in the country occurred for the first time in 60 years.
“The population of China by the end of 2022 amounted to 1 billion 411 million 750 thousand people (not including residents of Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, as well as foreigners), which is 850 thousand less compared to the end of 2021,” the department said in a report.
It is noted that last year 9.56 million people were born, the birth rate per 1,000 people was 6.77, 10.41 million people died, and the death rate per 1,000 people was 7.37.
The report says that in China in 2022, the sex ratio is 104.69, that is, there are almost 105 men for every 100 women. The male population of the country is 722.06 million, the female population is 689.69 million.
The working-age population from 16 to 59 years old at the end of 2022 amounted to 875.56 million people, i.e. 62% of the total population, people aged 60 years and over – 280.04 million people, i.e. 19.8% of the entire population.
920.71 million people live in cities – 65.22% of the total population, in rural areas – 491.04 million people.
Modern China is facing serious demographic challenges, including gender imbalance and an aging population, as a result of China‘s “one-family-one-child” policy introduced in the late 1970s, which allowed families in cities to have only one child, and in villages – two, if the first child is a girl. In 2013, the authorities eased the restrictions in order to solve the problems that had arisen. The second child was allowed to have couples where at least one of the spouses is the only child in his family, and later – in 2016 – to all couples. However, these measures did not cause a boom in the birth rate, on the contrary, from year to year they began to give birth less and less. In the summer of 2021, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress approved the adoption of amendments to the law on population and planned births, which at the legislative level allowed families to have a third child and canceled all previously provided fines and payments.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
