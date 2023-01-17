The population of China in 2022 decreased by 850 thousand people

BEIJING, January 17 – RIA Novosti. China ‘s population in 2022 has shrunk to 1.411 billion, down 850,000 from the end of 2021, data from China ‘s government bureau of statistics showed on Tuesday.

Local media note that the decline in the population in the country occurred for the first time in 60 years.

“The population of China by the end of 2022 amounted to 1 billion 411 million 750 thousand people (not including residents of Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, as well as foreigners), which is 850 thousand less compared to the end of 2021,” the department said in a report.

It is noted that last year 9.56 million people were born, the birth rate per 1,000 people was 6.77, 10.41 million people died, and the death rate per 1,000 people was 7.37.

The report says that in China in 2022, the sex ratio is 104.69, that is, there are almost 105 men for every 100 women. The male population of the country is 722.06 million, the female population is 689.69 million.

The working-age population from 16 to 59 years old at the end of 2022 amounted to 875.56 million people, i.e. 62% of the total population, people aged 60 years and over – 280.04 million people, i.e. 19.8% of the entire population.

920.71 million people live in cities – 65.22% of the total population, in rural areas – 491.04 million people.