Kabulov discussed in Afghanistan the increase in imports from Russia

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation, Director of the Second Department of Asia Zamir Kabulov, during a visit to Afghanistan, discussed with representatives of the Taliban government the creation of favorable conditions for Afghan exports to Russia and an increase in imports from Russia, RIA Novosti was told at the Russian Embassy.

The visit took place from 11 to 13 January.

“During the visit, the development of trade and economic ties was discussed with the Afghan partners, including an increase in imports from Russia and the creation of favorable conditions for Afghan exports to the Russian Federation,” the representative of the diplomatic mission said.

Last week, Kabulov told RIA Novosti that during his visit to Afghanistan he met with Foreign Minister of the Taliban government Amir Khan Mottaki and discussed issues of economic cooperation. Following the talks, the Afghan Foreign Ministry added that Mottaki had raised the question of his intention to expand his diplomatic presence in Russia.

Earlier, Kabulov stated that there is an agreement in principle between Russia and Afghanistan to cooperate “on the most priority goods for Afghanistan – wheat and oil products.” Afghan Trade and Industry Minister Nuruddin Azizi told RIA Novosti in August that Kabul plans to buy about a million tons of diesel and the same amount of gasoline from Russia. Later, information appeared that the agreement had been tentatively approved, and as part of the deal, Russia would also supply Afghanistan with 2 million tons of wheat per year.