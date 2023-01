In Turkey, they announced a serious mistake by the United States in an attempt to curb Russia

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow , which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and the restrictions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.