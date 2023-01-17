World
In Turkey, they announced a serious mistake by the United States in an attempt to curb Russia
MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The United States is not in a position to harm Russia with the help of Ukraine, according to Turkish Sabah columnist Berjan Tutar.
“Through Ukrainian blood, lives, territory, geography, tragedy, the United States wants to curb Russia. After all, the same United States did not hesitate to unleash the scourge of terrorism on the world in order to achieve geopolitical goals,” the journalist writes.
However, Tutar said, the “cheap tactics” of the White House, the essence of which is to turn Russia and its friendly countries against each other, are no longer able to bring results.
He also noted that US allies are wary of their activities, as Washington is putting pressure on European countries to prolong the Ukrainian conflict in its favor.
“The United States does not just control the politics and governments of the countries they have chosen as a target. Washington is trying to implant a chip in the public’s brain and form masses of supporters with the help of which they can do whatever they want,” the observer commented.
In conclusion, Tutar noted that the Ukrainian conflict is not so much a clash between Moscow and Kyiv as a struggle between the United States and the new, multipolar world.
“If we want the world to be” more than five “and more just, we need our voice to be louder than these servile servants who have turned into an American gramophone,” the author concluded.
After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and the restrictions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
