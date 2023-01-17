Israel murders another Palestinian child, the fourth in the year 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) announced on Monday the death of the 14-year-old boy Omar Khaled Lutfi Khamur, who succumbed to a shot by the Israeli occupation forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp, in Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at checkpoint

Khmur was seriously injured this morning as a result of a bullet to the head by the Israeli occupying forces during their raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp.

Also, local media said that clashes broke out in the camp after the occupation forces stormed it and launched a massive campaign of raids.

�� #صورة|| الشهيد عمر خالد لطفي خمور الذي أعلن عن قبل قليل متأثراً بإصابته صباح في مخيم الدهيشة ببيت لحم لحم pic.twitter.com/lwdEgbL8Mg

— الرسالة للإعلام (@Alresalahpress)

January 16, 2023

According to the Palestinian authorities, the Israeli occupation soldiers used live bullets and sound and gas bombs against the youths and children, which caused one of them to be shot in the head, before announcing his death.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed that it carried out several raids that Tel Aviv insists on calling anti-terrorist in the occupied West Bank, including in Dheisha, where it complained “suspects threw stones, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, who responded with means of dispersing riots and live fire”. In total, Israeli forces captured 17 Palestinians on Monday, allegedly involved in “terrorist activities.”

In the second killing in less than 48 hours, on Sunday the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that another Palestinian was killed by Israeli army bullets in the central West Bank.

Earlier, two days ago, another 3 Palestinians were killed as a result of clashes in the Israeli army, bringing the death toll among Palestinians to 12 since the beginning of this year.

With the assassination of Khumour, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the current year 2023 has risen to 14, including 4 children, while Jenin tops the list of deadliest cities with 7 in total.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report