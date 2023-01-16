Vučić not sure Serbia will support sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Belgrade is unlikely to support Western sanctions against Russia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on TV Happy.

“You yourself know how firm you are and will defend the position that you have determined at the National Security Council. But you cannot promise, because you are the servant of every word spoken, and the master of the unspoken. And you are only asked about this every day,” — Vucic said.

January 15, 13:53 Vucic thanked Russia for assistance on Kosovo in the international arena

“And after the elections (parliamentary on April 3 in Serbia. – Ed.), there was a reversal, everyone began to support sanctions, and Vučić is “pursuing an irresponsible policy”, because he does not want to impose sanctions against Russia. We withstood more than 100 days, and I I’m not sure that we will introduce them,” the President of Serbia said.

He recalled how Belgrade itself endured international sanctions and suffered damage from them in the 1990s.

“What should we do – cancel Tchaikovsky in the theater and schools, Dostoevsky, and what will children learn if they don’t read it? Are we supposed to demolish monuments?” Vucic concluded.

Earlier, the Serbian leader said that he would support restrictions against Russia only if Serbia ended up with the “Sword of Damocles” over its head, but so far he does not see such a danger.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow , which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and the restrictions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.