Chinese FM and Arab League chief meet in Egypt | News

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a meeting in Cairo with the Secretary of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in which they agreed to advance the implementation of the consensus reached at the first Summit between the Asian nation and the Arab States.

During their meeting in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, Qin hailed the successful convening of the summit last month as a “milestone” in the development of Sino-Arab ties in the new era.

China is willing to work with Arab countries to realize the consensus reached at the last summit in the spirit of Sino-Arab friendship, he said.

Also speed up the implementation of the eight major cooperation initiatives proposed at the summit, so as to benefit both sides, Qin said.

The initiatives cover areas such as development support, food security, public health, green innovation, energy security, dialogue between civilizations, youth development, and security and stability.

Qin also urged both sides to strengthen the construction of mechanisms under the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum to elevate bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

China appreciates the Arab side’s adherence to the one-China principle and its support for Chinese legitimate proposals, Qin said.

The Chinese government also strongly supports the organization in playing a more significant role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Gheit, for his part, said the first China-Arab States Summit was a success and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s excellent speech at the summit was well received in Arab countries.

The Arab side, which appreciates China‘s effective and efficient implementation of the summit consensus, stands ready to strengthen communication with Beijing on the implementation of the eight major cooperation initiatives one by one, he noted.

Meanwhile, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi called for strengthening Egypt’s coordination with China on regional and international affairs, as well as further promoting Arab-China and Africa-China cooperation.

Sisi made the remarks during his meeting with the visiting Chinese foreign minister in Cairo.

Sisi asked Qin to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and once again expressed his congratulations on the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October last year.

China is a great country and its development is unstoppable, said the Egyptian president, adding that the friendship between Egypt and China has historically become “unbreakable.”

