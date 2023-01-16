World
Detained in Milan, Artem Uss opposed extradition to the United States
ROME, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Detained in Milan, the son of the Krasnoyarsk governor Artem Uss, at a court hearing on Monday, opposed extradition to the United States, under whose mandate he was arrested in Italy, the newspaper la Repubblica reported.
At the same time, the entrepreneur expressed a desire to be extradited to Russia, where he is accused of money laundering.
In early December, Uss was placed under house arrest in pursuance of the decision of the Court of Appeal. A week earlier, the Milan Court of Appeal ruled that Uss Jr. be placed under house arrest, provided he wears an electronic bracelet.
In the United States, Ussa and five other Russian citizens were charged with sanctions evasion and money laundering. The governor’s son was detained on a US arrest warrant at Milan’s Malpensa International Airport on October 17, from where he was about to fly to Turkey. For more than a month he was held in a prison in the northern city of Busto Arsizio. In the US, he faces a 30-year prison sentence.
Earlier, the American side sent materials on the Uss case to the Milan court for the process of his extradition. Later, the Milan prosecutor’s office submitted a positive opinion on this issue to the court. The final decision on the extradition case of Uss must be made by the court of Milan, and then by the Italian Ministry of Justice. As la Repubblica notes, the current meetings are devoted exclusively to extradition to the United States.
According to the defense of the 40-year-old Russian, if extradited to the United States, Uss Jr. will be discriminated against in detention, and then can be used for a prisoner exchange with Russia.
Uss himself pleads not guilty. In court, he made a statement that he had never been to New York, and the last time in the United States was 25 years ago at the age of 14. According to him, this contradicts the data given in the accusatory documents of the US Department of Justice.
Russia is also seeking the extradition of Uss Jr.: in his homeland, a case of money laundering on an especially large scale by an organized group has been opened against him. The Meshchansky Court of Moscow issued a warrant for his arrest in absentia. The Consul General of the Russian Federation in Milan told RIA Novosti that the documents of the Russian side had already been submitted to the Italian Ministry of Justice.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
