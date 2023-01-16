World

South Ossetia to expand cooperation with Russian regions

TSKHINVAL, January 16 – RIA Novosti. South Ossetia plans to intensify and expand cooperation with the regions of Russia, said Akhsar Dzhioev, Foreign Minister of the republic, at a meeting with President Alan Gagloev.
Dzhioev stressed that the emphasis in the work of the Foreign Ministry is on the development of relations with Russia.
“Last year, Russia and South Ossetia signed a program for the socio-economic development of the republic for 2022-2025. Today, a protocol for this program related to the public sector is being worked out. In particular, we plan to intensify and expand work with the regions of Russia. On the part of Russian colleagues We find understanding and support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said.
He also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic intends to further assist the relevant ministries and departments of South Ossetia in establishing contacts with the Russian Federation.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

