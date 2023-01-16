Nepal suspends rescue efforts for downed plane | News

Report This Content

Nepalese authorities had to suspend search and rescue efforts on Monday to recover the four remaining bodies after a plane crashed yesterday with 72 people on board in the city of Pokhara due to rough terrain.

Death toll rises to 68 after plane crash in Nepal

After the search was suspended on Sunday night after the recovery of 68 of the 72 members of the aircraft, the Nepalese authorities began the search for the people on the bank of the Seti river, where some bodies could have been seen.

Tek Bahadur KC, Kaski district director, said the rescue will continue on Tuesday, but said the team recovered a body on Monday.

The hope of finding any survivors among the 72 people on board the plane (68 passengers and 4 crew members) is “zero,” a senior local official declared Monday.

As reported by the Nepal Civil Aviation Association, 68 bodies were recovered and 41 identified, which are being handed over to their relatives in Pokhara.

A forensic team is working at the scene and an MI 17 helicopter was arranged to take the bodies to Kathmandu, the Nepalese capital.

In addition, the personnel working in the area found the FDR and CVR black boxes of the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft that crashed on Sunday shortly before eleven in the morning local time near Pokhara, where it was supposed to land after departing. from Kathmandu.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



