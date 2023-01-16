Biden refused to transparently investigate the case of secret documents

WASHINGTON, January 16 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden does not want a transparent investigation into the case of secret documents found in his house and office outside the White House, said James Comer, chairman of the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

“President Biden has promised the most transparent administration in history, but he refuses to be transparent where it matters most,” he told Fox News. Comer claims that the White House, the National Archives and the Justice Department are “withholding information” from Congress and the American public related to secret records stored in insecure locations. “We have zero confidence in President Biden’s personal lawyers,” the congressman added.

He emphasized that Americans deserve transparency and noted that Congress will continue to press the Biden administration for answers and information related to unauthorized access to the discovered recordings.

On Monday, the White House attorney’s office told Fox News that the list of guests of Biden’s private home in the town of Wilmington, Delaware, where some of the secret documents were found, did not exist. Earlier it became known that new secret documents were found in Biden’s house in Wilmington. The new find was made on Thursday. Another collection of classified materials was previously found in a Washington think tank that is associated with Biden.

The US Department of Justice is investigating how state secrets related to the period of Biden’s vice presidency ended up in offices and residential premises that were not adapted for their storage, which the current American leader used when he was a private person. The president’s personal lawyers promise full cooperation with the investigation and express confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.