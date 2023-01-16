The author of the book about Biden spoke about his “preparation” for the crisis in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The author of a forthcoming book about US President Joe Biden said the American leader has been preparing for a crisis in Ukraine throughout his career. The author of a forthcoming book about US President Joe Biden said the American leader has been preparing for a crisis in Ukraine throughout his career.

Chris Whipple’s book about the 46th President of the United States “The Fight of a Lifetime” will be released on January 17th. Ahead of its publication, Whipple spoke to Newsweek magazine about the challenges that awaited Biden after winning the election, with a special focus on the situation in Ukraine.

“As far as his[Biden’s]handling of the situation in Ukraine, he was unique – almost unique – qualified to deal with this crisis. He has been preparing for it his entire career,” Whipple told the publication.

Biden has spent decades evaluating the Kremlin and Russian leaders while serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Whipple said. “He knew (Russian President) Putin and understood him, I think, better than Barack Obama or any of his predecessors … He never underestimated Putin,” the author of the book added.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.