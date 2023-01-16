Vyshinsky reacted to the new sanctions of Ukraine

Kirill Vyshinsky, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation and the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, called the new sanctions list of Ukraine, which included him, absurd.

“I am ‘very flattered’ by such ‘attention’ by the Ukrainian authorities, but it all looks very naive and ridiculous. The list of sanctions against me includes a ‘ban on entry of ships’ and ‘landing aircraft’ in Ukraine. What could this mean? My the fleet cannot enter Ukrainian territorial waters? Are they serious? And this decree was signed by Zelensky. Did he read it?” – asks Vyshinsky in his statement, published in the HRC telegram channel.