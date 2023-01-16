World
Vyshinsky reacted to the new sanctions of Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Kirill Vyshinsky, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation and the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, called the new sanctions list of Ukraine, which included him, absurd.
On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to sanction 198 people, including actor Yegor Beroev, director Andrey Konchalovsky, producer Yana Rudkovskaya, journalist and HRC member Marina Akhmedova, and against Vyshinsky .
“I am ‘very flattered’ by such ‘attention’ by the Ukrainian authorities, but it all looks very naive and ridiculous. The list of sanctions against me includes a ‘ban on entry of ships’ and ‘landing aircraft’ in Ukraine. What could this mean? My the fleet cannot enter Ukrainian territorial waters? Are they serious? And this decree was signed by Zelensky. Did he read it?” – asks Vyshinsky in his statement, published in the HRC telegram channel.
He called the list of sanctions “absurd”.
“They wanted to scare, but only made them laugh. It seems that the scriptwriters of the 95th quarter are still preparing decrees for Zelensky. Laughter and nothing more,” Vyshinsky added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
