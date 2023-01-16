Activists protest against World Economic Forum in Switzerland | News

Report This Content

Climate activists blocked the Altenrhein airport in the Swiss canton of St. Gallen on Monday to protest against the holding of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that has given a low profile to the problem of the environment.

However, according to the cantonal police of St. Gallen, there are currently no restrictions on passengers.

“Flight operations are continuing. We are monitoring the situation and will see how we proceed after the next meeting,” a spokesman for the St. Gallen cantonal police told the 20 Minuten newspaper.

After 4 hours of blocking the private-jet airport near Davos, D4C activists are ending the action. Our demands remain, and should be clearer than ever: a climate just world can only come about through canceling the Debt of the Global South immediately and unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/z7OWTlYAa4

— Debt for Climate Switzerland (@Debt4ClimateCH)

January 16, 2023

With climate activists blocking the exit, passengers who had just landed were trapped in their cars, he said. Activists have erected a wooden structure in the airport parking lot.

With the erection of the wall, the activists want to draw attention to the elites of the nations of the North of the world and the big corporations, which in their eyes are responsible for the debt in the nations of the South and the climate crisis.

In concrete terms, the activists therefore demand the unconditional cancellation of the external debt of the countries of the South.

In addition, polluters should pay for the loss and damage they cause in the countries most affected by the climate crisis.

Climate activists protested in Davos on Sunday against the role of big oil companies in the WEF, saying they were hijacking the climate debate.

Major energy companies including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 business leaders gathering for the annual meeting at the Swiss resort.

“Europe is experiencing the hottest January days on record and communities around the world are grappling with extreme weather events fueled by the climate crisis,” Greenpeace activist Klara Maria Schenk said in a statement on Friday.

“Meanwhile, the rich and powerful flock to Davos in ultra-polluting and socially unfair private jets to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



