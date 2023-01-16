UK to block Scotland’s legal gender reassignment project at 16

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The British government has decided to block a bill in Scotland that allows you to apply for a legal sex change from the age of 16, according to Sky News. The British government has decided to block a bill in Scotland that allows you to apply for a legal sex change from the age of 16, according to Sky News.

Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack will tell Parliament on Tuesday that under section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, the British government is preventing the bill from being sent to King Charles III for royal assent, according to the channel.

Earlier, the Scottish Parliament adopted by a majority (86 to 39) a bill that would reduce the age at which you can change the sex in the documents, from 18 to 16 years. The discussion of the bill took place over the course of several days. During the first meeting on Tuesday, MPs were only able to vote on 60 of the 153 amendments.

The controversial bill, proposed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon several years ago, has drawn praise and criticism from various sections of the public. The day before, dozens of demonstrators, speaking both for and against the bill, gathered near the Scottish Parliament during the deputies’ discussion of the latest amendments. Many residents believe that such a law would negatively impact the safety of girls and women. Moreover, the passage of such a bill means that Scottish law will now be different from the rest of the UK.

According to the bill, a person who wants to obtain a certificate of legal recognition of “acquired sex” is no longer required to have a confirmed diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A person who wants to change legal gender must provide evidence that he lived in the desired “acquired field” for only three months instead of the previously required two years. For minors, this period will be six months. Another three months will be given to consider the decision.