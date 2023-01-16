The Romanian Navy claims that the fragment found belongs to the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system

CHISINAU, January 16 – RIA Novosti. A rocket fragment found on the Black Sea coast in Romania is a rocket starter tube from the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system, according to the General Staff of the Romanian Navy.

A sapper brigade of the Dobruja Emergency Situations Inspectorate of Constanta County on Sunday discovered a rocket booster on the Black Sea coast. The found part of the rocket was handed over to the Ministry of Defense for study.

“The General Staff of the Navy clarifies that the detected element does not contain pyrotechnic and hazardous materials and is a starter tube of a Type 57E6 anti-aircraft missile launched by an anti-aircraft missile system of the Pantsir S-1 type manufactured by the Russian Federation, which, most likely, during recent hostilities in the northern zone of the Black Sea fell into the sea and was carried by sea currents to the area of ​​the Romanian coast,” the website of the Navy General Staff reports.

It is noted that this type of ammunition element is not in service with Romania. Experts suggest that in the near future, sea currents will carry such parts of missiles to the shores of Romania and other countries of the Black Sea. Such objects do not pose a danger, but it is better for the population to report the findings to the competent authorities.